Blues won’t be taking FA Trophy tie lightly

Lee Ashforth has declared that he won’t be taking Clitheroe’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie lightly this weekend.

The Blues entertain Northern Premier League Division One East outfit Pontefract Collieries in the competition at Shawbridge on Saturday with kick off at 3 p.m.

Ashforth confirmed that he won’t undermine any domestic competition that the club are involved in, especially when there’s a place at Wembley on the line.

“We take every game seriously,” he said. “We’ve got to do our best in every cup competition that we’re in.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves whichever competition, whether it’s FA Trophy, the county cup, League Cup.

“There are certain ones that are further down the priority list but the FA Trophy is up there.”

The Blues lost their unbeaten stretch at the weekend but Saturday’s tie provides the opportunity to get another streak up and running.

“To lose against Trafford, I don’t think that’s a massive disgrace. We’re starting to play better football and we’ve got to kick on again.”