Blues make it three wins on the bounce

Three second half goals gave Clitheroe a third-successive win on Saturday as they beat Ossett Albion 4-1.

With the Shawbridge pitch proving to be its usual resilient self, a healthy crowd gathered to watch a great match. It also heralded the return of skipper Danny Brady after his stint in the Conference North.

Danny Brady is congratulated after his headed equaliser, after returning from FC United

Albion looked lively down the flanks on the break.

An Ossett forward had a good chance on the spin after 10 minutes, and Chris Thompson had to make a superb save two minutes later after lax defending left a striker unmarked in the box.

On 14 minutes, Alex Newby’s run and cross found George West, but he could not get any power on his header.

Things turned for the worse on 29 minutes, when Ian Rowlands failed to trap a cross and the ball squirted to Tommy Wood, who squeezed it past Thompson.

Alex Newby controls the ball

The lead did not last long as Brady marked his return with a towering header from an outswinging corner.

More chances came and Newby slipped in Kurt Willoughby, but his shot was smothered by the keeper.

Joe Mitchell got in on the action as he took the ball from inside his own half, accepted a return pass and then drilled the ball narrowly wide.

Albion continued to probe down the left, making a great chance in injury time.

The visitors started well after the break and Thompson was called on to deal with a couple of half chances.

However, on 64 minutes, Willoughby received a pass close to goal and was flattened by the visiting keeper.

Willoughby dusted himself down and smashed home the spot kick.

On 75 minutes, Willoughby was caught on the edge of the box but could not make the most of the free kick.

However, on 84 minutes, Rowlands was bundled over as the keeper came to punch, and Willoughby sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Newby put the icing on the cake as he exchanged passes with substute Danny Byrnes at pace, before slotting home .

Clitheroe are at Radcliffe Borough in the league on Saturday, and host the same sidein the LFA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night.