Blues have nothing to fear against division’s big hitters says boss

Blues boss Simon Haworth says that his players have nothing to fear when they take on title-chasing Prescot Cables today.

Clitheroe were beaten 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Volair Park in October but the Welshman feels that his squad have come on leaps and bounds since.

The Blues have won nine games from 10 in all competitions, taking 21 points from their last eight fixtures in the league, and victory at Shawbridge would close the gap on their opponents to four points.

“We lost 3-2 during a storm last time,” said the former Wigan Athletic striker. “I didn’t have the squad that I have now for the last game and we were playing in gale force winds.

“They were a good team but, without sounding too disrespectful, it’s not a fixture that I’m dreading. They’ve done well, gone on a good run and they’re similar to us in many respects but we don’t fear anybody.

“We haven’t lost at home since mid-September so we’re confident of winning and closing that gap. Nobody will want to play us at present.

“There wasn’t much between the teams last time. They have a good group of lads who work hard for each other and it’ll be a test for them to bounce back after their defeat to Colne at the weekend.

“They have more to fear than us because we’re flying, we’re winning games comfortably and scoring plenty of goals.”

Evo-Stik First Division North fixtures: Clitheroe v Prescot Cables; Bamber Bridge v Ossett Town; Brighouse Town v Hyde United; Colne v Ramsbottom United; Colwyn Bay v Radcliffe Borough; Glossop North End v Trafford; Goole AFC v Atherton Collieries; Ossett Albion v Droylsden; Scarborough Athletic v Kendal Town; Skelmersdale United v Tadcaster Albion; South Shields v Mossley.