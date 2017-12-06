Blues gain revenge to reach cup semi-final

Clitheroe gained revenge for last season’s semi-final defeat in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy by thrashing Radcliffe Borough 4-0 at Shawbridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues reached the final four of the competition for the second season in succession under boss Simon Haworth, with goals coming from Alex Newby, leading scorer Kurt Willoughby and a brace from Daniel Byrnes.

Clitheroe, who also made the final in 2015 when they were beaten by Chorley at the Macron Stadium, missed out on another final last term when suffering a 2-1 loss to Boro at the LFA Headquarters in Leyland.

They weren’t going to be brushed aside on this occasion, however, as they recorded a second win over their opponents in three days.

“It was an opportunity to keep the run going and keep winning,” said Haworth. “We got to the semis last year and lost to Radcliffe so it was a nice bit of payback!

“Last year we were desperate to get to the final to give the lads a chance to play at the Macron, and now we have another chance to do it.”