Blues facing battle to stay in play-off contention

Clitheroe now have a fight on their hands to secure a place in the Evo-Stik First Division North play-offs after their run was stretched to one win in six games by league leaders South Shields on Saturday.

With both Hyde United and Scarborough Athletic performing well in terms of points per game, the qualifying spots could well stretch to seventh place, with the best third-placed club in step four gaining automatic promotion.

But that could still see seven sides scrapping for the two final places, with six points separating Trafford in sixth and Colne in 12th.

The Blues are still well in contention, but, with no goals in their last three games, they’ll need to start addressing that at Mossley on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s Shawbridge reverse against the leaders, boss Simon Haworth said: “They were good for the first 20 minute, but after that I felt we were probably the better team.

“They were still a threat, that’s why they’re top of the league, but I thought we dominated aspects without creating anything too clear cut.

“I thought we deserved at least a point.

“We’ve hammered them with possession and crosses and half chances and scrambles, but that’s probably why they’re top and we haven’t taken enough points off these teams.

“It might be our downfall at the end of the season but we’ve had a couple of tough weeks.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up because the club’s really moved forward.

“The table might look a bit ugly because we’ve had a few bad weeks, but there are a lot of remaining games that we can win if we’re at our best.”