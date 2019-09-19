Blues boss Phil Brown wants his side to stop paying the penalty for silly mistakes

Phil Brown is urging his players to stamp out the silly mistakes that have seen Clitheroe pay the penalty more times than the Blues boss cares to remember.

Clitheroe have now conceded five times from the spot in eight games in the BetVictor NPL North West Division, an ailment that has cost the club three points so far.

They gave away two penalties in stoppage time in the 4-4 draw with Runcorn Linnets at Shawbridge, which were both converted by Kurt Sherlock.

James Edgar has also beaten goalkeeper Connor King from 12 yards out on a couple of occasions with the latter, scored in the 75th minute, wrapping up the three points for Prescot Cables earlier in the month.

Kendal Town’s Lewis Wainwright was the other player to benefit from Clitheroe’s defensive frailties when netting at Parkside Road last month.

“I don’t know what has happened this season, but there seems to have been penalties in every game,” said Brown.

“We’ve had plenty and we’ve given them away, it’s a bizarre set of circumstances. We’ve conceded five in eight games so we’ve got to ask questions of the players. Are we being too rash?

“Defensively we’re being caught on the wrong side of our man too often and they’ve given penalties away when trying to rectify that. We’re not a dirty team, we’re not malicious, I think it’s naivety more than anything else.

“I don’t think officials are necessarily clamping down on anything, I think most of them awarded have been penalties.

“We need to be better in one on one situations, we need to stay on our feet, conceding five penalties in eight games is a ridiculous statistic. We’re making poor decisions, our positioning hasn’t been right, we’re making poor choices.”

Clitheroe, who have scored three times from the spot themselves this season, looked like they’d stolen the points at the weekend when Terry Cummings opened his account in the league in the 92nd minute.

However, they were pegged back by Sherlock with just seconds remaining. “We didn’t get beat, though it felt like it at the time,” Brown said.

“At least we took something from the game. We showed great character to get back in to it after their first goal had flattened us for 10 minutes.

“We scored three really good goals, which was very pleasing. We had spoken about a few bits and pieces that we needed to improve on.

“We needed to get more bodies in to the box, give our wide players more options and offer Owen Watkinson more support. They did that so it was pleasing to see their reaction.

“The last minute penalty was a real kick in the teeth, but then we scored a really good fourth goal.

“I thought that was it then, I thought we’d see the game out. It was sickening when the referee awarded a penalty in the 96th minute.

“It should have been three points, but we would have been distraught if we hadn’t have taken anything from the game.”

Brown was delighted to see teenage Blackpool striker get off the mark with a double in the Ribble Valley, finishes that had opened up a two-goal cushion for the hosts at the break.

However, the 18-year-old’s dismissal was the turning point in the game against the Linnets and he’ll now miss three games through suspension.

“Owen’s sending off was a big moment in the game and they went on to score straight away,” said Brown.

“Owen is out for three games now. His performances have merited more goals, he got two at the weekend, but was then sent off. He’s been outstanding for us, but he’s still a young lad and he’s still learning.

“We’ve signed Andy Jackson from Blackburn Rovers on a month-long loan and we’ll be looking to add one or two more. We need to add a little bit more depth and strengthen the squad.”