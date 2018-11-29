Blues boss looking to climb table

Clitheroe boss Lee Ashworth is intent on looking up the table rather than having to peer over his shoulder in the Evo-Stik West Division.

The Blues have improved markedly under Stuart Mellish’s successor and have closed in on a mid-table position following a tempestuous start to the term.

Ashworth won’t let a minor setback derail their revival, as defeats to high-flying pair Runcorn Linnets and Prescot Cables arrested a three-game winning run in the league.

They welcome Market Drayton to the Ribble Valley on Saturday, having lost just once in six games at Shawbridge across all competitions.

With the chance to move level on points with their opponents, Ashforth said: “We are doing really well. We’re competitive and we’re happy with the way things are going.

“From the club’s point of view, when we first came in, the remit was to avoid relegation. It’s important we do that.

“From a personal/squad perspective we feel we can be competitive and push up the table. That’s what we have to aspire to.

“We want to win as many points that are available to us and that enables us to look up rather than over our shoulders.”

Ashforth added: “We’ve changed the way we play and the personnel. We’ve got a settled team and the players have bought in to everything that we’re doing. That’s massive. They’ve got a great togetherness and a will to win.

“We’re going in to each game to win it and we’re the seventh highest scorers in the division. That shows that we’re doing things right and we’re striving hard to keep improving all the time. We’re a million miles from where we were.

“The lads are playing with a smile on their faces and there’s a real buzz in the dressing room. We’re ready to go again.

“The players are enjoying their football and that’s something they have to do because they’re not earning a King’s ransom.”