Blackpool starlet Owen Watkinson hoping to help fire the Blues towards promotion

Teenage striker Owen Watkinson is determined to chip in with more goals during his loan spell at Shawbridge, in a bid to preserve Clitheroe’s standing in the BetVictor North West Division.

The 18-year-old has netted four times since making a temporary switch from Blackpool at the start of the season, and hte is confident that there is more to come.

Watkinson scored his first goals for the club with a brace in a 4-4 draw at home to Runcorn Linnets in mid-September, and added to his tally as the Blues triumphed over Droylsden earlier in the month.

And having scored the equaliser in the Integro League Cup draw at Marine last week, which the Blues lost on penalties, he said: “It’s been a good start.

“I just need to kick on now and get a few more goals and try and help the team as much as I can.

“I’ve got a few assists that have helped, but I also need to focus on scoring a bit more to help us stay up the table where we are.

“I think I’ve been unlucky a few times and hit the woodwork quite a bit, but I think it’s going to come now.

“I got that goal in the last league game and again in mid-week and I’ve got to kick on and get a few more.”

Watkinson, whose deal in the Ribble Valley only runs until January, has risen to the challenge of first team football since making his move.

The youngster signed his first professional contract at Bloomfield Road in May, one of three youth team prospects to put pen to paper on initial one-year deals, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Watkinson was the youth team’s top scorer last season and also spent time out on loan with Bamber Bridge in the EvoStik NPL Premier Division.

He was also nominated for the Youth Team’s Player of the Season accolade.

Blackpool Academy Manager Warren Green said when he signed: “Owen wears his heart on his sleeve and there’s potential there, which is why we loaned him out to Bamber Bridge, to monitor how he does against lads who are a little bit older.

“It’s still a big gap making that step up to the first-team, but we’ll continue to see how all three get on and look at further opportunities to get them more experience.”

More experience has come in the form of a stay with the Blues, and Watkinson is hoping to continue making a good impression ahead of his return.

With Phil Brown’s side riding high in fourth place in the BetVictor NPL North West Division, on the back of a five-game-winning stretch, the Tangerines’ forward said: “It’s my first real loan, getting men’s football.

“I found it hard at the start, but I think I’ve settled in well now with the lads and it’s been good.

“They told me at Blackpool to get some game-time in men’s football, score goals and make an impression, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I want us to stay in the promotion places.

“Hopefully if I stay, then we can get promotion.

“If I don’t, I think the lads are good enough and the squad is good enough to maybe go up into the higher league.”