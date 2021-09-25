Bitter-sweet day for Maxwel Cornet as Burnley's summer signing scores his first goal for the club before pulling up injured against Leicester City!
Maxwel Cornet's first Premier League start for the Clarets left a bitter-sweet taste in the palate.
The Ivory Coast international, who had made his first appearance in the top flight as a second half substitute against Arsenal, impressed in the opening 45 minutes against Leicester City.
The 24-year-old ex-Lyon winger had won the corner that let to Burnley's opening goal at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy headed into his own net from Ashley Westwood's delivery.
After the Foxes striker had atoned for that error with a 37th minute equaliser, Cornet then opened his account for the Clarets.
Matej Vydra did well to get away from Jannik Vestergaard inside the penalty area and the striker's cross was met on the volley by Burnley's summer signing.
Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to the effort, but the Dane couldn't keep the ball out at his near post as the visitors restored the lead.
However, the Ivorian's contribution was brought to an abrupt end just before the break.
Cornet chased a cross-field pass before pulling up and clutching at his hamstring. He eventually hobbled off and was replaced by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.