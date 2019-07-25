Barton always backed Burnley to stay in the Premier League

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton had no doubts Burnley would overcome a tough first half of the season and stay in the Premier League.

Burnley were 18th at the halfway stage, with 12 points, but kicked on to achieve safety with three games to spare, finishing with 40 points.

Former Claret Joey Barton feels the club can only go from strength to strength under a man who he can’t hide his admiration for: “I know the culture there, last year, my first in management, I thought Dychey would be brilliant to lean on when we were having a little wobble, ‘how do I do this better?’ But, to be fair, we started really well and they didn’t, so I ended up counseling him for the first couple of months!

“I said ‘surely this should be the other way round, you should be picking me up on a Monday morning!’

“I was just saying ‘ be you, that’s all you need to be’, the culture is so solid, the way they train, I know the people involved, they had the European thing, and it was only a matter of time before it dropped in, knowing the character there.

“I was, from a distance, probably the only one not worried. I know there were some Burnley fans and maybe some voices in the media slightly concerned, but I just know how solid their foundation is, and when you add the quality of player they’ve got to a phenomenal culture, it’s no reason for them not to be successful.

“It’s exciting times for Burnley fans, I think they’ll be absolutely fine. You’re looking and thinking can they break into that top 10 more consistently.”

Barton, meanwhile, admits he still calls Dyche ‘gaffer’. Barton smiled: “He’s a good friend of mine, someone who was my manager and I have an awful lot of respect for. Off the field, a really good friend, same with Woany and the rest of the coaching staff. I made friends for life. I have to call him gaffer, because he is my gaffer, but he’s a top man, he doesn’t insist on it, but I think he’d be a bit put out if I didn’t call it him!”