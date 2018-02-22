Bagot bags a treble to seal semi-final slot

Matt Bagot hit a hat-trick as Rimington beat unbeaten Craven Division One leaders Carleton on Saturday to claim a place in the Craven Cup semi-finals.

Carleton took the lead with four minutes on the clock when the winger surged down the left flank, and his low cross-shot was finished from six yards.

Rimington levelled on 24 minutes, as Sam Langford bent a beauty of a corner into the six-yard box, and Tom Fowler timed his run to perfection to power home a header from close range.

Rimington then took the lead when Langford’s free kick found Bagot, who showed great awareness and looped the ball over the stranded Carleton keeper.

With 37 on the clock Langford’s vicious corner was thumped in by Gareth Hill, and with half-time fast approaching, Carleton’s pacy forward whipped the ball to the penalty spot, and though Graeme Kershaw pushed the striker’s effort onto the bar, the loose ball was poked in to make it 3-2.

On the hour Carleton’s defence fell asleep as Bagot rolled his marker and volleyed into the bottom corner.

And it was 5-2 when Langford manoeuvred the ball onto his more favoured left foot and propelled the ball over the despairing keeper - a goal of the season contender.

With 90 minutes on the clock Langford fired over a cross, and Bagot managed to hook a volley into the far corner with a remarkable strike.

Manager Dave Cook said: “I didn’t think there was one bad player on the pitch and we looked solid in defence.”

Rimington now face derby rivals Waddington on Saturday in the President’s Cup at Twitter Lane (1-45 p.m.).