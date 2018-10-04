Ashforth wants his Blues to play with a smile

Clitheroe boss Lee Ashforth is determined to get the Blues playing with smiles on their faces again.

Stuart Mellish’s successor at Shawbridge is a keen advocate of man management in the game, at whatever level it’s being played at, and he’s vowed to make the most of the time he gets with his squad.

The former Ossett Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic boss, who has also been second in command at Brighouse Town, said: “It’s a club that I’ve come up against many times over the years.

“I’ve always had a good affiliation with them. I’ve always admired the club and Anne [Barker] knew that.

“I was delighted to get involved, unfortunately things took a bit of a turn as they often do in football but to be offered the managerial role was a great opportunity that I had to grab with both hands.”

He added: “Football is exciting, especially non-league football. The man management side of the game is important because you’ve got to make the most of the limited amount of time that you have with your players.

“You need to get them playing for you with smiles on their faces.

“I’ve inherited a really good squad. We are a young group with an average age of 21 so we don’t have that experience but it will come with games.

“It’s important that we get that in to the players so they can learn how to manage games.”

Meanwhile, Jonah Gosling and substitute Ben Matthews scored in victory over Glossop North End to lift Clitheroe off the foot of the table.

The Blues, who unveiled the signings of Stephen Rigby and Jamie Rainford prior to kick off at the Arthur Goldthorpe Stadium, went ahead in the first minute as Gosling headed Hyuga Tanner’s cross past Russ Saunders.

Matthews’s header was then adjudged to have crossed the line in the 84th minute after the ball came down off the underside of the crossbar.

The visitors then kept their first clean sheet in the league intact as they climbed up to 15th.