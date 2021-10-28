"Are you changing because you think we need a change, or because there is an actual reason why?" - Sean Dyche on the decision-making process at Burnley

Sean Dyche

But Sean Dyche would argue that sometimes it is braver to believe in what you are doing, and not to change because many demand it.

As Dyche looks for a way to change his side's fortunes, to find that first Premier League win of the season at the 10th attempt against Brentford on Saturday, he won't be swayed by outside 'noise', as he calls it.

He isn't averse to switching things up to try and make a difference, but won't make changes for change's sake.

Dyche said: "There are lots of views from the outside, but I have never bothered with that.

"I don’t read all the stuff I’ve said, I don’t do social media. I work on an in-house basis.

"That narrows my thinking down and keeps me thinking straight.

"But I do use my staff to process things, as I don’t think I have the answer to everything.

"I sometimes get a bit of feedback from the players, and of course I have my own eyes and my own knowledge.

"You look at all of that before you change everything.

"You look at what is going on, and add in analysis and statistics and your own eyes and feel.

"Then you think, 'what are we changing and what are we changing for?'

"Are you changing because you think we need a change, or because there is an actual reason why?

"That is always my final question.

"If we can’t answer that, we don’t change.

"We stick with what we do and just try to keep doing it better."

Some may see that as stubborn, but, as he marks his ninth anniversary as Burnley boss, he backs his knowledge and skills, developed over a long period of time now.

At Watford, having completed his coaching badges as a player, after a number of seasons as Under 18s and development coach, he became assistant manager in 2009 and took his UEFA Pro-Licence.

Then, when Malky Mackay left for Cardiff City in 2011, Dyche was promoted to manager, where he led the Hornets to their best finish in four seasons.

He has since built up a bank of experience with the Clarets, and he said: "One day people might remember that football managers generally do know what they are doing. Against popular belief!

"Do you think I would get a plumber round to my house and start tell him how to do his job? It doesn’t happen.

"But then fans will tell me what team to pick, what corners to take, how the team should be motivated, how I should be training them, what psychology I should be doing.

"It’s the craziest thing about the job we do. Sometimes it’s good fun and sometimes it’s not.

"Everything thinks they know more than you, it’s the maddest thing!

"The first promotion we got here and it was the Player of the Year dinner. It was a very open affair with fans piling on top of you.

"I’ll never forget, a man came up to me and said, ‘It was a great season but..’

"And you know there’s a negative coming, and he said, ‘We should leave one up at corners’!

"I was thinking 'we’ve just had a magical season', and I was like, ‘We’ve just got promoted up to the Premier League, but I’ll bear that in mind.’