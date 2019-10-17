Absences in key areas hit Clitheroe FC hard - boss Phil Brown

Blues boss Phil Brown has pinned Saturday’s FA Trophy exit at Shawbridge on the enforced changes made to his side for the preliminary round tie.

Clitheroe went down to George Hassall’s hat-trick in the Ribble Valley as Prescot Cables earned a home game against either Stocksbridge Park Steels or Pickering Town in the next round.

The Pesky Bulls seem to have had their rivals’ number this season having already taken four points off the Blues in the BetVictor NPL North West Division.

However, the absence of key personnel didn’t help the home side’s cause on this occasion as central midfield pair Oscar O’Neil and Charlie Russell were sidelined while Jordan Downing was unavailable for the meeting.

“I’ve been mulling things over,” said Brown, after the club’s winning streak was halted.

“It can be difficult sometimes because it’s such an emotional game. I’m certainly not desolate, but you do ponder things when you get beat.

“It was a combination of things. It didn’t help that we had to make quite a few changes. We lost Oscar O’Neil to injury, Jordan Downing wasn’t available and Charlie Russell was feeling under the weather so we had to name him on the bench.

“We had to take three players out of our starting 11. We lost three big players, which might have unsettled us a little bit.

“Our two central midfielders have played together for some time and they’ve formed a good relationship. It disturbed our pattern and rhythm a little bit.

“Every time I think I’ve got my strongest 11 available something happens. It takes its toll on you at some stage and Prescot took full advantage of that.”

Lloyd Dean, a face familiar to both sections of the crowd, teed up Hassall for his first midway through the first half and the striker was quickest to react five minutes before the break when Connor King had parried James Edgar’s attempt.

Hassall completed the scoring as the hour mark approached, converting Edgar’s delivery with a bullet header from close range.

Brown said: “We generally didn’t get to the levels required, our intensity and application wasn’t good enough.

“We didn’t get close enough to them and they didn’t really have to do anything to win the game. We just weren’t committed enough at key times and we didn’t cause them too many problems.

“We trailed 2-0 at half-time but I thought we’d be in with a chance of getting something if we scored the next goal. We hit the post and then they caught us on the break, we switched off and they killed the game.”

Defender Tom Dean, signed from FC United prior to the fixture, was handed his debut at the heart of Clitheroe’s defence and Brown was encouraged by his showing.

“He’s a good signing for us, he does exactly what it says on the tin,” he said. “He’s a big lad and he does his job.

“He caused a threat from set-pieces when getting on the end of a few corners. Sometimes we’ve been exposed at the back through inexperience and he’ll help to address that.

“He defends resiliently and I’m looking forward to embedding him in to the team and watching him help us keep a few more clean sheets. His physicality will help us at both ends of the pitch.”