A successful window - but now the priority is a new deal for Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche

So he should be absolutely delighted with what is at his disposal, now the window has closed until January.

Five summer arrivals signals the most summer business, in terms of bodies, since 2017, when seven came through the door.

And it is the best window in that time, in terms of players who can impact the first team.

Burnley have struggled in the market since, despite reaching the Europa League in 2018, with the club ultimately being prepared to be sold.

Dyche has let his frustrations be known, but he has had a relaxed air about him in pre-season, and even at the start of the campaign, when there had only been two new arrivals, in Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey.

SInce then, there has been the return of Aaron Lennon the statement signing of Lyon winger Maxwell Cornet, and Wales right back Connor Roberts.

That all means Dyche has at least two senior players for each position, with three senior goalkeepers, and three right backs.

There is certainly more depth and competition, from a squad that, while it has never let Burnley down, looked very much in need of freshening up.

And that in-house demand, so beloved of Dyche, will be at an all-time high.

Dyche had said after Cornet's arrival: "We have balanced up pretty well.

"The continued viewpoint is to try and invest in the right players to take the club forward.

"Alan (Pace) has made that clear to me that that is the intention, and we think that Cornet is one of those players.

"We have a couple of maybes and we will see how they develop over the next few days."

One of those maybes became a reality, in Roberts, and, Pace has to be credited for his patience and confidence things would work out before the deadline.

Three weeks ago, the local media sat down at Turf Moor with the chairman, who, asked about the state of play in the window, said: “I think we’ll still be much stronger when we are done and many conversations are live as we speak.

“We have made multiple offers, and so far obviously they haven’t worked.

“We continue...we have a budget we set out, which we will stay to, but we also have a really good strategy of how to execute that budget in this window, and what we are doing is going to take multiple windows.

"I think we have shown our intention to do it the right way, I would be super disappointed if we don’t have a good window because we have put so much effort into it but let’s see over the next couple of weeks.”

Pace also said: “Go by what I do, not what I say."

Well, the proof has been in the pudding in that respect, with Burnley's biggest transfer spend in a single window since 2017, when Chris Wood, Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor, Nahki Wells, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley came in, as well as Adam Legzdins on a free.

Burnley have been treading water since in terms of improving the squad, but the most important business could now follow.

Pace and Dyche admitted the window was the priority, and now that has closed, the signs are positive that Dyche - the club's crown jewel in Pace's eyes - will extend his contract, which runs out in the summer, with both men relaxed about the situation, and seemingly on the same page as to the direction the club is moving in.