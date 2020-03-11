A look back at EVERY Premier League meeting between Burnley and Manchester City

The Clarets have faced Manchester City 11 times in the Premier League and it all started with a six-goal thriller in 2009.

Since then Burnley have won just once, courtesy of George Boyd's winner at Turf Moor five years ago, and have added another couple of points. They've averaged a goal a game in those meetings against City, who have scored 29 times. Here's our gallery of all the recent meetings between the two sides...

1. Manchester City 3 Burnley 3 November 7th, 2009: A Graham Alexander penalty and a Steven Fletcher strike had given the Clarets a 2-0 lead. Shaun Wright-Phillips, Kolo Toure and Craig Bellamy put City in front before the hour, but Kevin McDonald netted an 87th minute equaliser.

2. Burnley 1 Manchester City 6 April 3rd, 2010: The Clarets were hit for SIX against City at Turf Moor. The home side were 3-0 down (Adebayor, Bellamy, Tevez) after seven minutes and five goals down (Viera, Adebayor) at the break. Steven Fletcher's consolation came after Vincent Kompany's finish.

3. Manchester City 2 Burnley 2 December 28th, 2014: The Clarets came back from two goals down to secure a sensational point away at City. George Boyd and Ashley Barnes responded for the visitors after David Silva and Fernandinho had put City 2-0 up at half-time.

4. Burnley 1 Manchester City 0 March 14th, 2015: George Boyd scored the goal that landed the Clarets their only Premier League triumph against City. The winger was the hero of the hour at Turf Moor as his sweet left-footed strike beat goalkeeper Joe Hart.

