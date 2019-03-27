Achievements of pupils throughout the year groups has sparked a celebration of sporting success at Ribblesdale High School.

Year 10 pupil Toro, who trains out of Ribble Valley ABC, represented the region in the England Boxing National Junior Championships after being crowned North West Junior champion in the 44-46kg category.

Ribblesdale High School's Under 15 girls' cricket team

Young boxer Declan, also in Year 10, hit the headlines with a unanimous decision win in Carlisle, the second time in three outings that the teenager has achieved a clean sweep from the judges.

The younger pupils are also shining examples as Finley, from Year Eight, demonstrated when recently awarded his Cadet Black Belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

This is a massive achievement and something he has been training towards for eight years. He was presented with his belt and certificate from Sensai Martin Dixon (Masters of Martial Arts).

A special mention goes to Jess, who has had a fantastic footballing journey over the last two years. Inspired by the success of the England women’s senior side in the SheBelieves Cup, where they beat Japan in the final, Jess has recently returned Eindhoven with the English Schools’ FA.

Ribblesdale High School's Under 13 girls' football team

Jess, who has represented the school as well as the North West, will be jetting out to Salou for another football camp later in the year.

It’s not just the individuals that have excelled, either.

It often takes a team to be successful and that has been proved on several fronts.

The Under 15 girls’ cricket team reached the play-off in the Lancashire Schools Indoor Tournament, finishing fourth in the competition.

Year 10 student Toro

The Under 15s girls’ football team shared the spoils in a scintillating 10-goal thriller against Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and the Under 13 girls’ side also impressed in their latest fixture.

Schools Football star, Jess

Year Eight pupil Finley