Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill will have to be patient

The midfielder signed the night before deadline day from Bristol City, but didn’t make the 18 for the goal-less draw at home to Arsenal.

The former Preston man was on the bench at Southampton on Saturday, but was an unused substitute, with matchwinner Matej Vydra the only man to come on.

Brownhill has tough competition, despite the lack of numbers, with Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood the recognised central pairing, while Jeff Hendrick has performed to good effect narrow on the right – a position Brownhill is also famikliar with. Dyche has a reputation for keeping a settled side together – indeed, Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil have started every Premier League game this season.

And Dyche feels the super power clubs are also making fewer changes, to establish a greater understanding within partnerships and between units.

Dyche said: “I think ‘don’t change a winning team’ is not far wrong.

“If you look at the most successful sides, they have not been making rotational changes, like we had five years ago, when people used to talk about rotation, as in you had to do it.

“If you look at the successful sides, the top sides, they are not rotating as much because you want connections on the pitch, and a team that can look connected and play connected

“The best thing for me is when you do change it, there are still players that can come in and align with the rest of the team to be successful.

“That is the most pleasing thing for me.”