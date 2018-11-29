Farouk lands Coach of the Year award

Ribble Valley Raiders CC Head Coach Farouk Hussain scooped the prestigious Street Cricket Coach of the Year Title, at a lavish Awards Ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground, in the presence of former England players Graham Gooch and Devon Malcolm.

Hussain, a former Clitheroe player and founder of Clitheroe Cobras – delivers the free Street cricket sessions across Blackburn, for ages 7-24, on behalf of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation and national charity Chance to Shine.

And he was widely acclaimed for his high levels of passion, commitment and inclusion, while engaging the participants in various forms of cricket activities, outdoors and indoors.

Hussain, who felt that the real heroes were the children, commented: “They all get treated as if they were my children – we are one big happy cricket family who enjoy playing the game.

“The participants make the sessions, we as coaches simply make sure they run smoothly. I’m very fortunate to have such a deeply passionate group who ensure I enjoy the sessions as much as they do.”