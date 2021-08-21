Burnley captain Dan Pickup to play in Old Trafford final before watching club legend Jimmy Anderson feature in England's Test Match at the same venue!
Dan Pickup already has tickets in the bag for next month’s Test Match between England and India.
But the Burnley captain has business to attend to before he’s able to watch club legend Jimmy Anderson in action at Old Trafford.
That’s because the 35-year-old, and his team-mates, will be appearing at the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club first.
England’s second oldest Test venue, which hosted the first Ashes Test on these shores in July 1884, will stage the LCFKO Cup Final on Sunday.
The defending Lancashire League champions — who secured a six-wicket win over Middleton and a four-wicket win at Crompton to stay in contention for the title — will take on Ormskirk.
“We are buzzing because it’s the first time that we’ve reached the final of this competition,” said Pickup.
“We’ve flirted with it a couple of times, but we’ve been beaten semi-finalists twice now. The carrot of an Old Trafford final has been a huge motivator for us.”
Pickup will be in the stands to see if Anderson — who has a stand named in his honour at the venue — can add to his 626 wickets and close in on Shane Warne’s total (708).
He is, however, excited to make a little piece of history of his own beforehand.
“I’ve been to Old Trafford plenty of times to watch cricket. I’m there to watch the Test Match on September 10th.
“I’ve been there a lot of times as a supporter and never thought I’d have the opportunity to play there. It will feel odd and might take some getting used to.
“These opportunities are the crowning glory of any amateur cricketers’ careers.
“It only happens once in a lifetime for some of us. For most it’s the only chance they’ll get to play at a ground like that.
“It doesn’t get any better; it’s something that you always dream of doing. Everybody has the ambition of becoming a professional, but not many make it in reality. It’s quite unique. Now there’s a trophy at stake that we’ve never won!”