Clitheroe respond in style

Clitheroe showed great courage and character to bounce back from recent setbacks when picking up maximum points against Nelson at Chatburn Road on Sunday.

The hosts had 101 runs on the board before the fall of their first wicket, as openers Charlie Dewhurst and Harry Lang survived at the crease for just under 29 overs.

Dewhurst made 66 from 100 balls, including 10 fours, while his partner in crime found the boundary on eight occasions in making 45 off 73 deliveries.

Lang was first to go when bowled by visiting professional Reeza Hendricks, leaving captain Jack Dewhurst to join his sibling.

The pair added another 40 runs to the scorecard before they were both sent packing in quick succession. The skipper posted 21 for the hosts.

A half-century from professional Fawad Alam, batting alongside Sam Mulligan (31), pushed the score well past the 200-mark with several cameos at the end taking the total to 234-7.

The bowling of Pakistani all-rounder Alam in the home side’s defence prevented Nelson from threatening.

The paid man took three of the first four wickets, including that of Hendricks (15), to give the hosts a clear advantage.

The pairing of Russell Bradley (31) and C. Grant (47) added 69 for the fifth wicket while Khurrum Nazir added another 20 following his introduction. However, Nelson finished 57 runs short in their chase.