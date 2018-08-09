Clitheroe keep East Lancs tied to foot of table

Clitheroe kept East Lancs rooted to the foot of the Lancashire Cricket League table after securing a six-wicket win at Alexandra Meadows.

Harry Lang was the pick of the away side’s bowlers when taking a league best 3-14, tidying up the tail as the hosts posted a 122-run total.

Skipper Jack Dewhurst, brother Charlie and professional Fawad Alam also got in on the act as the trio took two wickets apiece to restrict East Lancs.

Paid man Eddy Read top-scored for the division’s stragglers with an 86-ball 39 but aside from his captain, John Turner, who added a knock of 24, the Lancastrian was unaided.

The defending champions didn’t waste any time with the chase, requiring just 16.3 overs to get over the line with just four wickets down.

Captain Dewhurst donated just under half of Clitheroe’s winning tally, finding the boundary on 12 occasions as he passed 500 runs for the campaign when making 61 from just 26 deliveries.

Josh McDowell chipped in with 17 runs to help his side’s cause while Eli Smith finished unbeaten on 14.

Clitheroe, who take on Colne at Chatburn Road on Sunday, are now eighth in the table with 112 points from 16 fixtures.

Clitheroe’s remaining fixtures: Colne (h), Great Harwood (a), Haslingden (a), Crompton (h), Todmorden (a), Accrington (h), Littleborough (a).

l Clitheroe Cricket Club have organised their inaugural Former Players Day on Sunday.

Anyone who has represented the Chatburn Road club in the past is welcome to attend.

Anyone interested in coming along to catch up with some familiar and friendly faces should contact Neil Bolton on 07733112623 or email neilbolts@googlemail.com.