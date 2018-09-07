Clitheroe claim place in top flight

Clitheroe rubber-stamped their place in the Lancashire League top flight next season after beating Accrington by two wickets at Chatburn Road.

Accrington won the toss and decided to bat, and professional Janith Liyanage top scored with 45 as the visitors made 224-8.

Liyanage put on 42 with Sam Bancroft (30) and 62 with Keiren Grimshaw (35), while Jacob Clarke added 39, sharing 49 for the fifth wicket with Ramiz Hussain (18).

Sub pro Karl Brown took 3-85, and Eli Smith 2-25.

In reply, Sam Mulligan was sent back for a duck, but Charlie (22) and captaon Jack Dewhurst (43) put on 47 for the second wicket.

The skipper and Brown took the score to 96, and two quick wickets had Clitheroe in trouble at 112-5.

Farooq Butt then hit a league best 30, putting on 68 with Brown, who then shared 43 with Smith (11).

Sam Halstead fell with three required, but Brown sawe Clitheroe home, with an unbeaten 94.

l On Sunday, Whalley bounced back from defeat to Salesbury to beat Brinscall by 50 runs.

Former Lowerhouse man Declan Bailey hit 118 not out in Whalley’s 209-5, before Jack Edgar took 5-35 as Brinscall were all out for 159.

The day before, Brinscall beat promotion rivals Ribblesdale Wanderers at Church Meadow.

Brinscall were 158 all out, as skipper Jordan Britcliffe took 3-49, Primosh Perera 4-39 and David Steinson 2-27.

And Ribb were bowled out for 115 as Lee Burgess took 6-40.

Wanderers bounced back to defeat Baxenden by one run after being all out for 92.

Jordan Britcliffe took 6-37 and Perera 3-31.