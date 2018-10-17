Chatburn Road youngsters celebrate an outstanding season

Clitheroe Cricket Club celebrated another outstanding season for their junior section at their presentation evening earlier this month.

The Chatburn Road club once again showed the future is bright by picking up an impressive seven trophies – with other teams going close as runners up.

Clitheroe Under 11s

And in addition, many youngsters stepped up to play for the club’s senior teams over the course of the season - while several were called up to represent Lancashire in their age bracket.

Junior cricket co-ordinator Tahir Amin said: “It’s been another great year for the junior section of Clitheroe CC.

“We entered six junior teams from u9-u15 into the Lancashire League and won an unprecedented seven team trophies.

“We had more children than ever on Thursday nights and it was a huge effort from the coaches and volunteers.

Clitheroe Under 7s

“But plans are already in place for next season when we are looking to enter two extra junior teams in the league.

“Indoor nets have started already and will go right through until the start of the season. We were delighted that 40 kids attended our first session.”

The Under 7s were runners-up in the Rishton U7 tournament, while the Under 9s B won their division, and the Under 9s A were league runners-up.

The Under 11s B were unbeaten, winning their division, and the Under 11s A were joint league division winners, as well as League Cup winners.

They completed a treble by also winning the Lancashire Cup, which is open to all teams in the county.

The Under 13s were joint league division winners and joint league cup winners.

The Under 15s were runners up in the league cup.

On top of this, the club had an Under 10 – Oliver Butterfield, two Under 11s – Adam Hewitt and Lucas Murphy, and two Under 13s – Harry Rickard and Max Harrison – represent Lancashire this year.

Many players also represented the Ribble Valley District and the Lancashire League interleague teams.

Awards were presented by first team player Eli Smith.