A season of cricketing success ends with washout

A final day washout in the Ribblesdale Cricket League means that Senior B champions Salesbury closed the campaign as top dogs.

While Oswaldtwistle Immanuel were crowned outright champions, having ended up at the top of the pile in Senior League A, Stephen Brown’s side finished six points ahead.

Winning 14 of their 21 fixtures this term, the new additions to the top flight, who will be joined by Brinscall, piled up 179 points.

Unfortunately, for the second season in succession, the inclement weather ensured it all ended in misery for Ribblesdale Wanderers.

Having missed out on promotion last year when Padiham profited from the rain, their abandoned game at Earby meant that they would miss out again.

Meanwhile, Read sealed the runners up spot, consequently securing a place in next year’s LCB Knockout Cup competition, having accumulated 158 points.

Whalley will play their cricket in the top tier once again after surviving another season among the elite, despite a late scare when both Padiham and Barnoldswick pulled them in to a three-horse race for safety.

They’ll also compete in next season’s county competition after accruing 127 points to finish in fourth position.

However, the league’s Twenty20 Finals Day at Salesbury was postponed for a third time on Sunday, and has now been pencilled in for – May Bank Holiday next season!

Elsewhere, in the Lancashire League, Clitheroe tied up eighth spot, and a place upstairs in the revamped hierarchy, despite a final day defeat to Littleborough at Hare Hill.

The departing champions, who also lost their Twenty20 crown to Burnley, beaten by nine runs after the hosts had posted 179.

The outcome means that Jack Dewhurst’s men won’t play any part in next season’s Lancashire knockout tournament.