Which hand luggage is best? Durable cabin bags you can take in-flight

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The right bags when traveling can make a huge difference to the success of your trip. Big, bulky suitcases have their place, but in the age of low cost airlines, quick turnarounds and hand luggage only, it pays to spend a bit of time researching the right carry on luggage solution for your trip.

What to look for in carry on luggage

There are a few different types of carry on luggage you can go for when it comes to choosing the right option for you. Firstly, smaller suitcases or hard cases are probably the most durable option and offer hard-wearing protection for frequent travellers.

Small over the shoulder bags or duffel bags are also an investment and can be a stylish option too.

Thirdly, there’s the backpack or rucksack option, which can be very useful when it comes to a bag providing additional or secondary uses once at your destination - everyone needs a good, reliable rucksack in their life!

In this article, we’ll look at some options for the best carry on luggage options money can buy you right now.

Snugpak Roller Kitmonster 35L Snugpak Roller Kitmonster 35L £65.68 versatility 4/5 Outdoor manufacturer Snugpak impresses us with its durable camping and waterproof gear, and this 35L holdall with wheels is a bit of a jack of all trades. It is surprisingly versatile, with wheels as well as handles and soft yet durable waterproof tarpaulin fabric. We also liked the fact that it features separate wet and dry storage, too. Buy now

Trakke Storr Carry on Bag Trakke Storr Carry on Bag £350.00 made in the UK 3/5 One of the more expensive options on this list by premium bag maker Trakke. Handmade in Scotland, the Storr is in many ways a perfect travel companion, featuring stowaway straps, a clamshell design, an integrated laptop sleeve and front zip pocket. We really liked the design and the colourway options, too. Points deducted for the large price tag, though. Buy now

Samsonite Magnum Eco Spinner Samsonite Magnum Eco Spinner £15375.00 sturdiness 4/5 Samsonite are a well known brand when it comes to luggage of all types, and they have a great range to choose from when it comes to cabin bags. There are loads of options, but we liked the Magnum Eco Spinner edition, not least for its sustainable credentials, colour choices and lack of weight when on the move. Fun fact - the hard shell is made out of recycled yoghurt pots. Buy now

Travelpro Platinum Elite Travelpro Platinum Elite £277.88 the bag used by flight attendants 5/5 This option is a premium travel experience from an American brand, now shipping to Europe, well known for providing hand luggage and travel bags for pilots and flight crews around the world. It is an excellent bag - smooth, easy to use, well built, durable and sturdy. Buy now

Horizn Studios H5 Cabin Bag Horizn Studios H5 Cabin Bag £160.80 the spacious, sustainable option 4.5/5 Horizn Studios are big on creating travel bags, cases and products that are focused on ethically produced materials and sustainability. The H5 hard shell case is an excellent option and currently on sale. Features a four stage telescopic handle, four wheels and enough space for about 5 days of travel. Buy now

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away The Carry On Suitcase £215.00 a hard-case trundler 5/5 This is a good hard case option that comes with 360 degree spinner wheels that work well, a variety of pleasing colour options and clever features we were really impressed by. It has a hidden laundry bag inside the bag itself, for keeping dirty and clean clothes separate, and an ejectable USB charger with slots to charge your devices up to four times on a single cycle. Impressive stuff. Buy now

Bellroy Oslo Backpack Bellroy Oslo Backpack £129.00 laptop and accessories 4.5/5 We liked the super slim profile of the new Oslo backpack from Bellroy - a company we appreciate for their clever travel and organisation products. This backpack has a clean design, a minimal flat profile and easy access storage and laptop space. It also has a designated pocket for charger, cables, and tech accessories. It’s good for business travellers flying light. Buy now