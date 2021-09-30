The £8000 Omega watch Bond wears in ‘No Time To Die’, and other best product tie-ins from the latest 007 film

Of course, James Bond is renowned for his impeccable tailoring, gorgeous cars, and, invariably, the most stylish watch on the market.

The Omega watch he wears in ‘No Time To Die’ is no exception - the Seamaster a genuine military-issue watch designed to be water-proof up to 300 metres, built from premium materials and able to withstand the rigours of a MI6 lifestyle.

As a tie-in, Omega are selling a limited number of Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond 007 edition watches - direct replicas of the watch worn by Daniel Craig in ‘No Time To Die’.

Presented on a sleek Titanium mesh bracelet with an innovative adjustable buckle, the durable 42mm Titanium case plays host to a black aluminium dial.

Framed by a coordinating black aluminium bezel and set beneath Sapphire crystal glass for protection, the dial is equipped with striking brown hour markers and sword-shaped hands.

To the back of the watch, you will find a series of engraved numbers, following the exact format for genuine military-issue watches, including the number 62. This refers to the year of the very first James Bond film, ‘Dr No’.

No Time To Die

The film, which will mark Daniel Craig’s final appearance as special agent 007, was originally due for release in April 2020 - but the date had to be pushed back three times in total due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In ‘No Time To Die’, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. He isn’t able to relax for long, however, as his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA soon turns up asking for help.

The mission is to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, and leads 007 onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

