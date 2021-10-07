The most popular Halloween costumes for 2021, and where to buy

In the largely risible Sex and the City (2008) movie, Miranda Hobbes summarises women’s Halloween costume options succinctly, “That’s it. The only two choices for women, witch and sexy kitten.”

But times have moved on in the past decade and a plethora of intriguing anti-heroes popularised in Disney movies, Marvel shows, and comic book movies mean that now, there are a many more options for ladies - and, indeed, gentlemen - searching for a fun Halloween costume.

With a Halloween season necessarily abandoned in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, this year interest is already peaking for people seeking out a spectacular Halloween costume for spooky celebrations.

But f you’re hoping for a costume that’s bang on trend for 2021, SlotsUp have analysed this year’s Google search trends and detailed the ten most popular UK Halloween costumes. While a few old favourites feature, recent movies and TV shows have dominated the list of on trend costumers. We’ve listed them below, as well as where to buy.

The ten most popular Halloween Costumes for 2021, counting down from 10 to 1...

Money Heist costume Adults Unisex Bank Robber Costume £24.99 Money Heist - or, to use it's Spanish title, La Casa de Papel - was (until Squid Games was released) Netflix's highest rated foreign language show, a rollicking thriller. The first season saw a gang of criminals code-named after major cities, garbed in revolutionary-red overalls and Salvador Dalí masks, break into the Royal Mint of Spain, taking 67 people hostage and literally printing money: 2.4bn euros. Hence the popularity of this costume, a deliciously comfy unisex option: a red boiler suit, and a Dali mask, counterfeit money optional.

Zombie costume Zombie costume £27.99 Since the release of George Romero's 1968 horror classic, Night of the Living Dead, zombies have been a mainstay of scary costuming. This year they're back in fashion, with one of the most fun options of dressing as the undead that you can chose the moment your character was bitten. Zombie clown? Teacher? Bride? Terrifying, and with a hint of pathos. We love this zombie priest option, for the added sinister ecumenical overtones.

The Joker The Joker £14.99 There are now almost as many Joker iterations in movie history as there have been takes on Hamlet, so alluring is the Clown Prince of Gotham to actor's wanting to dial their performance up to 11. And while this writer prefers the dark, dirty vocal work of the Mark Hamill animated version, or the deranged menace of Heath Ledger's Dark Knight incarnation, there is little doubt the current surge in popularity for Joker costume's is due to Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar winning turn in the 2019 The Joker film. Link to that costume below. Fancy the Ledger version? Buy the costume here. And the Arkham Asylum, oh-so-creepy Hamill version is available here.

Princess costume Princess costume £27.99 We here at Recommended are going to keep our feelings about the fact that Halloween costumes are meant to be scary to ourselves (you can split hairs given the celebration's Christian and pagan roots, but c'mon, people - it's Fright Night) and instead stick to reporting that Princess costumes are the seventh most sought out costume option for spooky season. Further to that, Disney princesses top that particular sub category, with 'Women's Princess Jasmine' costume the most popular search overall, because there is never a better time to bare your midriff and wear diaphanous harem pants than the onset of winter at night.

Harley Quinn costume Harley Quinn costume £26.95 The DC anti-hero with a distinctive Brooklyn accent and a love of anarchy has sky-rocketed in popularity thanks to Margot Robbie's masterful performance in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad (Hollywood puts a lot of primacy on the definite article). An excellent choice for a lady who likes chaos, or simple needs an excuse to wield a baseball bat for the night.

Cruella costume Cruella costume £18.99 Cruella De Vil was the latest Disney villain given a sympathetic overhaul in a prequel this year (we can debate the necessity to redeem a woman whose prime character trait was a desire to murder puppies later), and the resultant film was unexpectedly fun. It's little wonder the black and white garbed anti-hero proved so popular: depicted by Emma Stone, in the 2021 movie Cruella's costumes were designed by genius costumier Jenny Beavan and they're a luscious treat. No wonder shoppers are seeking to emulate those striking looks.

Midsommar Flower Queen costume Midsommar May Queen costume £ Ari Aster's 2019 psychological horror Midsommar is a psychedelic, unnerving, and often darkly comic watch. It's conclusion sees our long-suffering heroine Dani crowed 'May Queen' and garbed in an elaborate floral gown and crown (pictured), the ideal costume if a) you don't fancy flashing any flesh and b) you want to stay cosy on a crisp October's eve. You can't purchase the costume (we've looked!) but there are images of many a DIY option floating around the internet. We've linked to an excellent florist if you want to give it a go...

Cat costume Cat costume £45.99 It's a cat, what can we say. In it's defence, cats are excellent animals, so there's much to be said for dressing as one. We're linking to a lightly fetish-y, Catwoman-inspired cat costume, because it can't be denied the Sexy Cat outfit is an enduringly popular one. You were right, Miranda Hobbes, what can we say.

Purge costume Purge costume £24.99 The Purge franchise has proven to be a modern movie phenomenon, using a basic premise: for one night, all crime is legal, as an allegory to examine the disparity between classes and, in later films, racial divides. That, and to show lots of gory murders. It's not surprising it's a popular costume: little more than a scary, sinister mask (several iterations are available), and comfy hoodies and track pants as clothing. Pair with a faux weapon and despair at societal decay.