Young people's chance to tackle PM about climate challenge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Our young readers can have a real voice before a big climate conference for world leaders.
As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host the summit, he wants to hear young people’s questions about, and solutions for, the climate challenge
JPIMedia’s partnership with First News offers the chance for our younger audience members to address a Downing Street press conference, the exciting opportunity inviting youngsters’ key questions directly to the PM.
The Young UK The Climate Challenge initiative, promoted among First News coverage across this and all other JPIMedia platforms, means the voice of tomorrow’s generation can now be heard. Loud and clear.
Selected entries will be offered the chance to visit London to have their say in person or have their video questions played at the press conference.
What would you ask the UK Government about how it is going to solve the current climate crisis?Or do you want to put forward your ideas for solutions to environmental issues?
Send written or video questions, filmed on a phone, to first.news/younguk site.
And you can tell world leaders what action you would take to help your planet.
A giant sand artwork adorns New Brighton Beach to highlight global warming for Cop26 global climate conference (photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
We’ll also feature some of your best ideas across all our platforms during COP26.
Who knows, you could be the next young environmental champion to follow in the green footsteps of Swedish crusader Greta Thunberg!
The Glasgow-based global forumruns from October 31 to November 12, the UN seminar‘s theme being “Uniting the world to tackle climate change”.
The event follows October 17-24 One World Week, also dedicated to raising awareness of climate change among other global issues such as poverty and inequality.
This year’s focus encourages us all to act now to protect the world for future generations.For you, our younger audience.