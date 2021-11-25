Smart shopping tips for Black Friday (photo: Shutterstock)

Be smart when you shop

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with millions of Brits looking to secure a bargain on the run up to Christmas.

If you’re planning to take part in Black Friday this year, then Local Financial Advice reveals how to get the most out of the Black Friday deals:

Stick to your budget

Sale shopping can be dangerous. All those bargain buys can tempt you into spending more than you can afford or on items you don’t need. Before you go on a shopping spree do your research, make a list and set a budget to avoid temptation.

Compare prices

Online shopping is great to save you time, energy, and money. You could even use hotukdeals, a great deal sharing community where people share deals online and in-store. This will ensure that you are getting a great money-saving offer.

If you spot a bargain from a retailer, you’ve not heard of before, you may be able to ask a high street retailer to match the price. Retailers such as John Lewis and Currys PC World both offer price match guarantees.

Shop Incognito

Many online retailers offer dynamic pricing based on your browsing history. The site recognises if you are an 'old' customer and will increase the prices accordingly. Shopping incognito or clearing your cookies will help to show the retailer that you are a ‘new customer’ and could lead to discounts and rewards.

Earn cashback as you spend

To maximise your savings whilst shopping, use cashback and voucher sites like Quidco and TopCashback that will help you earn back some pennies from high street and online purchases.

Pay safely

Protecting yourself when making payments is vital. You may lose a bit of money if you buy from a fake seller, but you can lose even more if your details are stolen. Be extra vigilant when shopping online and never communicate with someone outside of the site you are purchasing from. If you are buying something over £100, then pay using your credit card to benefit from Section 75 protection.

Nigel Borwell, founder of Local Financial Advice said: “We want to take this opportunity to stress that you should not feel pressured into spending more than you can afford at this time of year in the run up to Christmas.