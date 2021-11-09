Full list of new food and drink items on Pret A Manger’s Christmas menu

Pret A Manger has launched its new festive menu in time for the Christmas season, with themed toasties and cakes available for customers.

The popular sandwich shop, famous for its annual Christmas sandwich, launched the new menu today.

Alongside the Christmas themed food, customers will have a range of hot drinks to pick up too.

What is on the Pret A Manger festive menu?

First on the list for fans of the shop will be the traditional Pret a Manger festive sandwich.

The Christmas Lunch sandwich is a favourite for many and consists of sliced turkey with port & orange sauce, pork stuffing, baby spinach, crispy onions and mayonnaise.

Customers will also be able to pick up a baguette version of the sandwich too.

The Christmas Lunch Sandwich was the subject of social media questions earlier this year, after the sandwich was spotted on Pret a Manger shelves in July.

Another returning favourite will be the vegetarian Brie, Pistachio and Cranberry Baguette.

Alongside the tried and tested sandwiches, Pret A Manger are also releasing a special Christmas-themed toastie.

The Turkey and Trimmings Toastie promises to deliver a mini Christmas dinner in a hot sandwich, with wiltshire ham, turkey, pork stuffing, caramelised onion chutney and cheddar cheese.

The sandwiches are topped off with the Pigs in Blankets Hot Roll which sees sausages wrapped in bacon on a layer of caramelised onion chutney and mustard mayonnaise.

Christmas Stuffing Mac & Cheese is also launching on the menu. The pasta dish includes pasta with a herb and pork stuffing, with mature cheddar cheese, bechamel sauce and parsley.

The Christmas menu will be available until the end of December.

What are the options for Vegans?

For the vegans among us, there is no shortage of festive treats either.

The Vegan Christmas Nut Roast is making a comeback, with a brand new Vegan Christmas Flatbread launching for the first time.

The flatbread consists of vegan sage mayonnaise, port & orange cranberry sauce, Christmas pesto, butternut squash, sweet potato falafel and pickled carrot and cabbage.

Vegan pasta lovers will also have an option with the Vegan Festive Pasta Bake - a twist on the Christmas Mac & Cheese.

What drinks and treats are on the menu?

For festive sweet treats, customers will be able to pick up a Christmas Tiffin, Pret’s Melting Gingerbread Snowman, Mince Pie and a brand new Nutty Salted Caramel Brownie.

Festive-themed drinks are also on the menu, inspired by some of the store’s most popular cakes and treats.

The classic Gingerbread Latte will be available, alongside newcomers Love Bar Latte and the Popcorn Bar Hot Chocolate.

The Love Bar Latte combines chocolate caramel cookie syrup with an espresso shot, steamed milk and topped off with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

The Popcorn Bar Hot Chocolate has popcorn syrup and hot chocolate, steamed milk with whipped cream and a chocolate dusting.

When does the Pret A Manger Xmas menu launch?

The brand new festive menu will be available in stores from Tuesday, 9 November. The menu will be available until the end of December, while supply lasts.