Chris Eubank says he will ‘never get over’ his son Sebastian’s death as he speaks out about his loss

Former professional boxer Chris Eubank has spoken out on his son Sebastian’s death, saying he will ‘never get over’ the loss of his son.

But what happened to Sebastian and what has Chris Eubank said about his loss?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who are Chris Eubank’s children?

Chris Jr followed in his father's footsteps and became a professional boxer. He is the son of Chris and his first wife Karron Suzanne Stephen-Martin.

He was born in Hove, East Sussex, in 1989, and has held the WBA interim middleweight title since 2019. He previously held the same title in 2015.

Emily Eubank, born in 1994, is the daughter of Chris and ex-wife Karron.

Joseph Eubank, born on 23 October 1996, is the youngest child Chris and his first wife Karron.

Nathanael Wilson is the eldest child, after his father had a brief relationship with his mother Cynthia Wilson in 1987.

What happened to Sebastian?

Sebastian Eubank was the second child from the marriage of his mother Karron and father Chris.

Sebastian tragically died in Dubai in July of this year after drowning, just days before his 30th birthday. It was later confirmed that he died of a heart attack.

Speaking in a statement at the time, Chris paid tribute to his late son.

He said: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son."

"My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

Chris Eubank has now spoken out on his son’s death, sharing a heartbreaking message.

Chris, 55, said on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (12 October): “Sebastian was a true champion. My son was a warrior in that he was out there to help the poor and disenfranchised. He was out there to help the youth.”

He added: “I rejoice for my son. I’m sad, I’m on television now so I’ve got to be objective. I’m not going to break down.”

“The physical, I will never get over. No parent can get over. You’ve invested all this time, from birth to 29, all this time, all this energy, all this love and then he’s gone. You can’t get recover from that,” he said.

Shortly after Sebastian died, Chris Jr shared a picture of himself alongside his brother, writing: "I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day.