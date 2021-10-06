Amazon opens its first 4-star store in the UK - here’s what it sells

Amazon has opened its first general store in the UK, selling products rated four stars or above by customers and trending items (Photo: PA)

Amazon has opened its first general store in the UK, selling products rated four stars or above by customers and trending items.

But where is it located and what items will it sell?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where is the UK’s first Amazon 4-star store?

The US company will open the first Amazon 4-star store outside the US at the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent on Wednesday (6 October).

Amazon launched its first 4-star store in 2018, only selling products rated four stars or above by customers and trending items.

The retailer said the shop reflects what its customers are regularly buying and enjoying, using data from its online business in order to see which electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen items, home products and more are popular with local shoppers.

What will the Amazon shop sell?

The shop will sell a range of products, including books, technology and toys - but only those rated four stars or above by customers and trending items.

It is expected to be selling around 2,000 of its most popular and best-rated products.

There is a "Most Wished For" section, which shows the most popular products from customers' wish lists and digital price tags are used to ensure the prices are the same in-store and online.

The store also has displays with products from small business partners of Amazon through its marketplace operation.

The company said the assortment of products in the store will change on a regular basis as the firm’s “curators” will respond to customer feedback and new releases, with product lines to be updated each week.

Shoppers don't need to have an Amazon account to use the store, but customers will also be able to collect items ordered online as well as return items without the need for packaging and labels.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK, said it is an “exciting” milestone for the retail giant.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been working on this for the past two years so we are obviously just really keen now to get customers in and see what they think.

“The pandemic didn’t really change our thinking. We’ve seen that the model has worked really well in malls in the US, so a location like Bluewater made total sense to us.

“I think the variety in the store is really important and hopefully something customers will see.

“There are the Amazon products they will expect but also local products from small suppliers, because that is a huge part of the Amazon business.”

Will more stores open in the UK?

Amazon has not confirmed whether more 4-star stores are already in Amazon’s UK plans or if this is an individual trial.