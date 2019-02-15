Zog's magical Gisburn forest adventure launches today

A forest trail based off a popular BBC One children’s show has launched in Gisburn today.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s magical children’s picture book, Zog, is the new activity trail for families to enjoy at the Forest of Bowland. Zog is a loveable, if somewhat clumsy dragon at Dragon School who is always striving to win a golden star.

Zog is learning lots of essential dragon skills at school including flying, roaring, breathing fire and capturing princesses!

Forestry Commission England are now inviting children to step into the Gisburn Forest classroom to learn lessons just like Zog, including how animals fly, what sounds they make and how they catch their prey!

As well as winning gold stars along the self-led trail, there are reveal panels which have a hidden image that children can find using a coloured lens in their activity pack. Available to buy for just £3, the activity pack includes a Zog mask, activity sheets a pencil and stickers. The trails follow the premiere of the animated special from Magic Light Pictures, which was broadcast at Christmas.

Alice Mayne, head of recreation, said: “The trails will be an amazing adventure, encouraging visitors to make the most of the winter season and beyond in our beautiful forests. We are very excited to be working with Magic Light Pictures again and are looking forward to families having a new and exciting reason to visit the forest this winter.”

For details and free downloadable activity sheets, log onto www.forestryengland.uk/zog

