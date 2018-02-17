Youngster is crowned museum hunt winner

A two-year-old from Clitheroe, with a little bit of help from her sister, found all 14 unicorns in a recent hunt held at the town's museum.

The winner of Clitheroe Castle Museum's competition hunt for January was Lana Roden, who was ably assisted by her sister, Alice.

Lana's mum said: "We love coming for a family trip to the castle museum. We are very lucky to have it on our doorstep. Lana and her sister Alice both love the hunts around the museum with the clip boards and magnifying glasses and especially enjoyed the unicorn hunt last month. They also enjoy doing the themed crafts and other activities around the museum."

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe, said: "Families with children love searching for the "hidden" toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce the children to local heritage. Each month we have a different theme for the hunt."

Tickets for the museum cost £4-30 for adults, £3-20 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge.

For more information, email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk or phone 01200 424568. Alternatively, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk and search under museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.