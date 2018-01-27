Young talent shines at competition

Magic boy Jasper Cherry pulled a rabbit out of a hat to reach Friday’s final of Grab, the Ribble Valley’s inter-schools talent contest.

The 11-year-old, who attends Ribblesdale High School, wowed the sell out crowd at the Grand Theatre with his jaw-dropping card tricks.

Finalist Ella Lancaster.

Jasper, a self-taught magician and who did his first show at a family wedding, said: “I love magic and I’m a big fan of the famous magician Dynamo.

“I was a bit nervous because I was the last act on in the semi-finals, but it is brilliant to reach the final.”

One of the judges told him: “I was amazed by your act Jasper. I would pay to see you perform.”

Singer-guitarist Kyra Skye (16), also from Ribblesdale, will also join Jasper in the final.

Kyra Skye.

From Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, 14-year-old Charlotte Stevenson, who has been writing her own songs since she was six, also booked her place in the final.

And musical theatre group Rhythmix, competing in Grab for the first time, will also be there on the big night.

Two talented female acts from Bowland High School, singer Ella Lancaster (16), and dancer 12-year-old Maddie Clarkson, are through.

And from St Augustine’s RC High School, singer Tilly Clapham (12), and star duo Ygraine Alcock and Rosanna Hall will represent their school in what promises to be a spectacular finale of Grab 2018.

Finalists Rhythmic.

Ivana Douglas, the Grand’s Creative Learning Co-ordinator, said: “It was inspiring to see so much incredible talent from four schools in the Ribble Valley and all the Grab contestants should be very proud of their tremendous efforts and hard work.”

The audience also saw a clip of a documentary film, showing how the Grand’s Solomon Project charity is saving lives in Africa.

Steven Lancaster, the Grand’s director, said: “Grab raises vital funds for the Solomon Project and helps feeds thousands of children every day.”

Steered by the Grand’s High School forum members, with support from the venue and school’s staff, Grab 2018 will see charities Milly’s Smiles, RSPCA and the Solomon Project, all benefit from money raised by the event.

Grab 2018 Final tickets are available from the box office 01200 421599.