Young speakers through to district final

Pupils from two Ribble Valley secondary schools are through to the district finals of an annual public speaking competition.

Held at the United Reformed Church in Clitheroe, the Rotary Club of Clitheroe staged a round of the Rotary Youth Speaks competition with teams from St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington and Stonyhurst College at Hurst Green making it through to the Lancashire and Cumbria finals.

Stonyhurst College won the intermediate section with speaker Adrienne Meagher giving a speech around the subject of “Magic”, which included references to both Harry Potter and Santa! The chairperson was Madelaine Frank and the proposer was Tristan Alford.

Runners up St Augustine’s gave a thought provoking speech entitled “Food Wastage”. Speaker Abigail Walls was supported by chairperson Eloise Bradley and proposer Louise Lloyd.

In the senior section, a team from St Augustine’s went through unchallenged to the district final. Speaker Olivia Fearn made the audience think hard in a speech entitled “The Effects of Social Media on Body Image”. Olivia was supported by chairperson Harriet Hibble and the proposer was Emily Roberts.

Clitheroe Speakers Club kindly provided the adjudicators and the district finals will be held in Windermere.