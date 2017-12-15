Young Ribble Valley poets enter Premier League competition

Year Five pupils at Oakhill School in Whalley have been busy writing poems for the Premier League Primary Stars KS2 Poetry Competition.

Each poem was based on the theme of "resilience" but, nonetheless, the pupils produced work in a range of styles, reflecting inspiring messages to fellow pupils of how important it is to keep striving for success and to try again, even when things are difficult. Their entries included acrostic, shape and sound poems.

The children with their poetry books.

The poems have now been sent to the Premier League to be judged by Frank Lampard, Yannick Bolasie and Lauren Child (the 10th children's laureate), amongst others.

The children are very excited to hear if any of their poems will be a winning entry.

However, this week, they received some fantastic news, as the class was chosen to receive a set of poetry books, as a reward for being one of the first classes in the country to enter the competition.

As readers can see from the photo, they couldn't wait to start reading these!