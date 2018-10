Bomb squad officers carried out a controlled explosion earlier today (Tuesday) after the discovery of a Second World War mortar in Newton-in-Bowland.

Ribble Valley police officers assisted the Royal Logistic Corp Bomb disposal unit with safely disposing of the shell, which was discovered by a metal detector close to a farm on Slaidburn Road.

The bomb has been safely disposed of

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed a controlled explosion had been carried out this morning.