Would you consider drinking wine from a can?

Colin Burbidge, of Lancashire Wine School, writes about the possibility of drinking wine from a can

In the wine news recently, the Eastern Daily Press reported a Norfolk company that delivers wine to your door step… move over milk bottle.

Tap and Tipple has been selling wine on tap from a converted horse box catering for food shows and farmer’s markets in the county.

Owner Matthew Harrowven is now delivering to customer’s homes. His idea is to avoid using weighty glass wherever possible, so that customers are paying for the wine, not the packaging.

His wine is delivered in recyclable kegs and plastic bags. Environmental impact is further minimised by only delivering on a Thursday, reducing the number of miles travelled delivering.

What a great idea, any entrepreneurs in Lancashire ready to grab this initiative?

Elsewhere, a number of producers in the US are releasing wines in cans, Rosé seems to be favourite.

The wine snob in most of us causes a few curled lips at the thought of wine in a can, after all it must be cheap and nasty to put it in a can mustn’t it?

Yet the can is a perfect seal and keeps out light, so why not?

In parts of Scandinavia, wine cans are accepted more readily. Something we may see more of in the UK as we warm to the idea, especially if we can have it delivered.

If you like the idea of a murder-mystery while sipping a good wine, then Napa in California is the place for you.

The Napa Valley Wine Train is offering murder-mystery tours as you trundle through scenic Napa wine-country while sipping a local delight.

I wonder if the jealous lover in the murder-mystery play is now replaced by the enraged connoisseur, who finds the last of the fine cabernet has already been drained from the bottle… Perhaps the victim is found in the wine cellar done away with a corkscrew.

Over in the Czech Republic, one their largest wine producers is undergoing construction of a new winery and visitor centre.

As well as the usual tasting rooms and wine making halls, they are having built a rooftop amphitheatre for hosting concerts and cultural events.

What better way to sell your wine at cellar door than to host a hoard of thirsty concert-goers? I applaud their ingenuity, and Czech wine… who knew?

I was sad to hear the news of the potential closure of Majestic stores around the country by owner Naked Wines.

As a long-time customer of Majestic they will be sorely missed if the last two stores in the county are closed (having already lost Preston).

The upside of this is hopefully to strengthen the appeal of our local wine shops and merchants.

I’ve been busy delivering wine tastings and courses over the past few weeks and found a stand-out wine to enjoy along the way.

The Alvolo Aglianico del Vulture 2015 from the Wine Society is an absolute delight if you like your reds with juicy fruit and lots of body. The aglianico grape is thought to have been taken to this region in Basilicata by the ancient Greeks.