World is oyster for travel agent Donna and her "super team"

A Clitheroe based independent travel agents is celebrating after receiving a top award.



Avista Travel was named as a top member in 2017 by the Freedom Travel Group the consortia it belongs to.

The award winning Avista Travel team.

And 2018 marks the 16th birthday of the business that is owned and run by local resident Donna Parkinson who said she was “over the moon” to receive the award which she credited to her hard working team of staff who are Trisha Maskell, Sam Briggs, Briony Townsend, Mary Somerville and Nicola Pickup.

Donna said:“The award is fantastic recognition for the team, there are many superb agents within freedom, which make it all the more sought after.”

Although privately owned, Avista is a member of Freedom which is for leading independent agents and is owned by the Thomas Cook group, so is recognised by both the Association of British Travel Agents and ATOL.

The award is based on a number of factors including turnover, consistently high customer feedback and the experience of the team.

Donna added: “January this year was our best month ever and it’s all thanks to our lovely clients and my fantastic team.

“Our continued growth is testament to the experience and excellent customer service provided by my team and I couldn’t be prouder.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to all of our regular clients and a welcome to all our new clients.”

Kelly Cookson, who is head of Freedom Travel, said: “This award is recognition for the Avista Team which has consistently performed to a high standard, with its continued growth and high levels of customer service.”

Avista Travel started life in Barrowford in 2002 with the then owner Tony Quinn and Trisha as an internet business specialising in wedding and honeymooons abroad and Maurtius holidays.

The business moved to the Ribble Valley in 2011 and took over the former Clitheroe Travel at its prime location in Castle Street.

Donna took over the reins from Tony in 2013 after eight years working for the company.