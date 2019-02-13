Work to make Clitheroe church more eco-friendly

Work to make a Clitheroe church more eco-friendly should be completed next month.

Clitheroe’s United Reformed Church on Castlegate is currently undergoing work to insulate its ceiling before it is painted and decorated.

While the work is ongoing, services on Tuesdays and Sundays are being held in the church’s Rainbow Room and access is from the side door on Strang Stee.

A spokeswoman for the church said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to being back to normal very soon.”

Funds to pay for the work have been raised over several years at the church’s “First Saturday” events.

During these popular events, which are held on the first Saturday of every month, books and bric-a-brac are sold as well as homemade cakes and soups lovingly prepared by churchgoers.

A series of concerts have also taken place to raise funds with local groups including the Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra and Clitheroe Pop Choir as well as several others providing the entertainment.

Other improvements which have been carried out previously at the church and have been overseen by the church’s project group include works to provide a new roof, disabled access with a lift outside, and a disabled toilet at church level.

The spokeswoman added: “We thank all our users and people who attend our 1st Saturday events and attend concerts.

"These events, together with grant aid from the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Congregational and General Insurance, have raised the money for the work to be carried out.”