Work set to start on Whalley crematorium

Developers are soon to start work to build a crematorium, funeral chapel and car park on a Ribble Valley Remembrance Park, which is the final resting place of 995 Calderstones Hospital patients.

All Faiths Remembrance Parks Ltd purchased the cemetery after many years of neglect since the cemetery was first sold. Work has taken place to cut back some of the overgrown areas, no excavation of graves has taken place.

However, initial development located before the area where burials have taken place, has prompted concerns from the local community about the potential disturbance of those who are buried in the cemetery.

Now, the developers are reassuring families that they will be consulted on how best to commemorate their loved ones buried at the site. A spokesman said: “All Faiths aim to provide a high quality remembrance park that will be available to the local community for quiet contemplation, together with a crematorium catering for all faiths in the region.

“We are accessing all available records and are committed to amending designs, where possible to avoid disturbance of those buried at the cemetery. By working with the community we will also seek to find the best way of providing a suitable memorial to those buried in the cemetery. Anybody who has concerns or who wishes to discuss the matter in more details can contact Angela Dunn by e-mail to angela.dunn@allfaithsuk.com

Community leader and Whalley resident, Mel Diack MBE, is also urging families to contact him on melrose.

diack@btinternet.com should they have any concerns about the development.