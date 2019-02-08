Work postponed to resurface section of A59 where new roundabout is being built

Resurfacing work which had been planned to take place on the A59 near Clitheroe this weekend has been postponed due to the wet weather forecast.

The work was due to be carried out on behalf of Lancashire County Council as major improvements to a junction near Clitheroe enter the final stages

This weekend was to be the first of five consecutive weekend closures of the section of the A59 from the Whalley Road roundabout to the turn off to Pimlico Link Road, with the last being from March 8th to 11th. Access for Pendleton will be maintained throughout.

The first of these closures will now take place the following weekend from 7pm on Friday, February 15th, until 6am on Monday, February 18th.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We've had to delay this work due to the wet weather forecast for this weekend.

"The surfacing subcontractor has let us know that the conditions mean they could not guarantee the quality of the material laid or that all the works could be completed over the weekend.

"We had planned for this eventuality within the closure dates which have already been advertised and do not anticipate that we'll need to extend them to a further weekend, however will keep people updated if things change."