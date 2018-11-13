Woman's body discovered in Ribble Valley woodland

The body of a woman has been discovered in woodland near Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley.

Police had been searching for a missing woman who failed to return home after leaving her house in Hurst Green, near Clitheroe, last night.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police said the body is believed to be that of Michelle Hayhurst.

Mrs Hayhurst was reported missing in the early hours of this morning. The forty-five year old was last seen at her home in Smithy Row, in the village of Hurst Green, around 10.15pm last night (Monday, November 12).

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were contacted shortly before 9am this morning after a dog walker found the body in Dean Brook, a wooded area near Hurst Green.

A police spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course and a file will be passed to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Mrs Hayhurst’s family and friends."