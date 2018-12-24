Woman rescued from Clitheroe watercourse

A woman had to be rescued from a watercourse in Clitheroe this morning after becoming stranded.

A 999 call was received at just after 9-30am that a woman was stranded, three metres from the banking and with injured ankles in a tributary of the River Ribble near Primrose Road, Clitheroe.

Fire engines, crews and specialist boat crews from Clitheroe, Nelson, Great Harwood, Preston, Hyndburn and Chorley/Bamber Bridge (Urban Search and Rescue) attended.

Firefighters gained access in an inflatable boat and transferred the casualty to a stretcher and into the Aerial Ladder Platform rescue cage, which raised her to road level and the awaiting ambulance.