Winter Wonderland spectacular attracts 4,000 visitors

Burnley College was transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland at the weekend to help the community celebrate the start of the festive season.

More than 4,000 people enjoyed a feast of festive fun, with craft activities, stalls selling gifts and decorations, delicious food and drinks, competitions, ice-skating, virtual reality and Father Christmas was on hand in his grotto to welcome children.

The Tinman and the Lion from the Wizard of Oz help visitors kickstart the fun at Burnley College's Winter Wonderland.

Principal Hugh Bramwell said: “This was the fourth year that we have staged Winter Wonderland and it has featured more attractions, activities and fun for all the family than ever before.

"Every year we introduce new features to entertain our many visitors and this year our Virtual Reality zone

and drone-flying proved to be exceedingly popular, while hundreds of visitors enjoyed pizzas from our wood-fired pizza oven.

“Winter Wonderland is now an established date in the Burnley festive calendar and is the moment many families start their festive countdown.