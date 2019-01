Ribble Valley woke to a covering of snow this morning.



Weather forecasters had predicted the snow overnight as temperatures plummeted below zero.

Chatburn transformed into a winter wonderland after the snow fall.

And while East Lancashire had a few inches of snow, main roads around the Ribble Valley were clear in time for rush hour and the school run.

These wonderful snowy scenes were captured by Clitheroe resident Gary Kent while out on his morning dog walk.

* Have you captured some amazing snow scenes? Send your photographs to sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk