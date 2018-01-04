Winners named in Christmas windows event

Expectations were running high in the weeks before Christmas for members of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce who had been decorating their windows with Christmas themes.

They also staged the now well-established Christmas Festival featuring Father Christmas in his Grotto which raised money for local charities.

Dean at Attire receives his runners-up trophy.

Judging of the best dressed Christmas Window Competition was once again undertaken by local celebrity Roland Hailwood who is well known as Town Crier.

With over 150 windows to judge Roland certainly had his work cut out.

Chamber President Daniel Williams of Sawley Studios said: “The Christmas Window Competition has been running for many years now and as a Chamber we intend to build on the success of the Christmas Festival to both increase awareness of the benefits of shopping in Clitheroe and raise money for good causes.It was great to feel the buzz around town and next year will be bigger and better and hopefully we will be able to raise even more money for local charities.”

Clitheroe Lighting Centre in Moor Lane was declared the winner with Attire Menswear, The Market Place, second and Dawson’s Department Store, King Street, third.