Winners announced of Clitheroe's festive window display

Expectations were running high in the weeks before Christmas for members of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce who have been decorating their shop windows with Christmas themes.

They turned their hands to art as well as holding the now well-established Christmas Festival featuring Father Christmas in his grotto, which raised money for local charities.

Judging of the best dressed Christmas window was once again undertaken by Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood and with over 150 windows to judge, Roland certainly had his work cut out!

Speaking about choosing a winner, Roland said: “The task of picking the three best displays gets more difficult each year as the windows keep getting more impressive.

“I think we are lucky to have such keen independent retailers in town who take a real pride in their window displays, I just wish I could award more prizes beyond the top three!”

Chamber President Owen Phillips, of Ribcaged Productions, said: “The Christmas Window Competition has been running for many years now and as a Chamber we intend to build on the success of the Christmas Festival to both increase awareness of the benefits of shopping in Clitheroe and raise money for good causes at the same time.

“It was great to feel the buzz around the town and next year will be bigger and better and hopefully we will be able to raise even more money for local charities.”

The winners of the best festive window display were Amelia’s Bridal Boutique, in Moor Lane, who were crowned first place, Genesis in Wellgate came second and Sugar and Layer in Moor Lane, third.